Advertising Stalwart Joy Mohanty joins Humour Me

Commenting on Joy’s appointment Dhruv Sachdeva, founder, Humour Me states, “We've always believed, if Walt Disney or Spielberg ever built an advertising agency it would be the world’s greatest creative agency, and that’s what we've been trying to build these last few years. Humour Me has always looked at brand communication and marketing through the non - traditional and non-advertising lens. We have never tried to compete with the traditional digital and advertising agencies, and have focused on creating deeply exciting content that makes our brand partner’s audiences’ sit up and notice them! With Joy coming on board, we want to send a signal to all our brand partners and the marketing/ advertising ecosystem that we’re here to offer up our brand of creative audacity to the world now. Our plan is to build and invest in one of the most differentiated creative teams, unlike what one might find in a traditional agency set-up. We are also excited about cementing a new teaching model within Humour Me, wherein we aim to give our creative talent the edge they need by up-skilling them to serve the attention needs of today. The Donald Draper days of advertising are dead, the new creative person needs to be a Twitter ninja, an Instagram poet, plus an independent creator themselves. Humour Me is more a collective of creators wanting to serve the attention economy of today, than an agency. Since Humour Me was built by folks who came from outside the agency world, we aim to use our outsider’s perspective as our edge, to deliver work that puts results before vanity metrics such as awards! Let’s just say, by bringing Joy to lead the team, it’s us coming out to the world by saying- we’re open for business!”