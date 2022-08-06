Enormous Brands strengthens its leadership teams at Mumbai & Delhi

The agency has bolstered its operations with significant appointments across their branches at Delhi & Mumbai
Independent digital and creative agency, Enormous Brands has bolstered its operations with significant appointments across their branches at Delhi & Mumbai. The agency has brought on board Pratik Adhikari as associate vice president, account management at its Gurgaon office. His last stint was with Lowe Lintas as a business head in its Gurgaon office. Pratik has worked across more than 15 product categories in his illustrious career. He has played an instrumental role in drafting communication strategies for global & national brands such as Thums Up, NatureFresh, India Gate, Jameson, Absolut, HP, Philips, Whirlpool, OLX, Uber, Harley Davidson, McDonald’s, Hindustan Times, Vodafone, amongst others.
Pratik is joined by Parijaat Sehgal who will join as an associate vice president as well & head his own unit at the Gurgaon office. Parijaat comes in from Innocean Worldwide and has extensive experience in the automotive category. Aside from Hyundai and Hero, he's also worked on diverse brands like PayTm, Zomato, Pizza Hut, Greenply & Taco Bell. He was behind as many as 7 award winning campaigns.
Further, for its Mumbai operations Enormous has also brought on board Swati Agnihotri as client servicing director from Ogilvy Mumbai. She comes in with extensive experience in the financial services category. She used to work on ICICI Bank in Ogilvy and has also worked in the marketing division of Kotak Mahindra. She brings in experience in both mainline and digital. Aside from finance, she's also been a part of large campaigns on Kotex, Huggies, Welspun, J&J Acuvue & Shemaroo Entertainment.
Speaking about the new hires, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands says, “Along with the team that Enormous already has and now the addition of this new dynamic team, I honestly think that we at last have the best-in-class account management team possible anywhere in the country. We have the most fire in the belly is something I can already clearly see. It'll be interesting to see where they take us”
Enormous has been in the news all through the year for its campaigns on Jaquar Bath and Lights, Zomato with Allu Arjun and for Apollo 24x7.