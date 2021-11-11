Saffola Honey’s latest ad assures consumers of purity with written proof on packaging

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, India Sales and Chief Executive Officer, New Business, Marico Limited commented, “While honey is a popular natural sweetener and is consumed by many in India, the adulteration in honey through added sugar is a widespread problem. At Saffola, we are committed to delivering only the best-in-class products sourced, processed, and delivered to the consumer by following the highest levels of quality controls and standardisation. Saffola Honey is tested through one of the most advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance testing techniques in specialised laboratories of Germany to ensure Saffola honey is free from any added or exogenous sugar. We are also delighted to collaborate with Priya Mani for our TVC, which aims to generate a conversation around the need for Indian consumers to demand the certification of purity and quality of the products they consume.”