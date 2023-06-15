SG Alpine Warriors appoints Buffalo Soldiers as lead agency for Global Chess League

The agency will lead the creative, social media and digital mandate for the team at the Global Chess League.
Buffalo Soldiers, a new-age advertising agency with a digital heart, has been appointed by SG Alpine Warriors, one of the highly anticipated favorites competing in the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League, to lead their creative, social media, and digital mandate throughout the tournament.
The Global Chess League, a historic joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, is set to captivate chess enthusiasts worldwide as it commences in Dubai on June 21, 2023. This unprecedented league features the world's top chess players, including the legendary Magnus Carlsen, who will be spearheading the SG Alpine Warriors' lineup alongside a trio of exceptional Indian grandmasters: Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, and Arjun Erigaisi.
As the team's strategic partner, Buffalo Soldiers will work closely with the exceptional talents of World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen and the trio of young Indian grandmasters - Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, and Arjun Erigaisi, Germany’s number 1 Elisabeth Pahtz and, Irina Krush (US No 1). Together, they will forge an unparalleled brand identity for the SG Alpine Warriors, owned by APL Apollo-led SG Sports, one that is edgy, global, and poised to captivate chess aficionados worldwide.
The chairman of APL Apollo Group, Sanjay Gupta is an avid chess player and supporter. In joining forces with Buffalo Soldiers, SG Alpine Warriors aims to establish a distinct brand identity that embodies edginess and global appeal. With a shared vision of pushing creative boundaries and embracing innovative approaches, both entities are poised to make a resounding impact on the digital landscape of the Global Chess League.
Buffalo Soldiers' proven track record in delivering groundbreaking advertising campaigns and digital experiences positions them as the ideal partner for SG Alpine Warriors. Through this collaboration, Buffalo Soldiers will work closely with the team and its esteemed players to craft a unique brand identity that resonates with fans across the globe.
Rohan Gupta, team owner of SG Alpine Warriors owner expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Buffalo Soldiers as we embark on this exhilarating venture in the Global Chess League. With their innovative thinking and expertise in the digital landscape, we are confident that together, we will elevate the SG Alpine Warriors' brand to new heights, captivating fans around the world."