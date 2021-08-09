Former Swiggy hand Srivats TS joins Netflix India as VP Marketing

Srivats TS has moved to Netflix India as the Vice President, Marketing and will lead the marketing team in India. Before this, he was with the food delivery platform Swiggy for five years as Senior Vice President Marketing and Consumer Experience.
He will report to Barry Smyth, vice president, APAC Marketing.
Prior to Swiggy, Srivats was associated with Quikr as Assistant Vice President and led their digital marketing. He started his career at Nokia where he worked for over eight years in roles across brand activation, consumer insights and key account management.