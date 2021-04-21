Aegon Life appoints Akhil Almeida as Head of Marketing

Akhil has more than 16 years of marketing experience across multiple sectors, including Media + OTT, E-commerce, Tech, FMCG, Auto, and BFSI. Before this, he led the Digital Practice at Kantar, helping clients understand the impact of the internet on consumer behaviour. He has also worked with the Mahindra Group where he was a core member of corporate branding and transformation team that developed the Group’s brand promise (Rise). During this time, he was co-Chair of the Digital Council, leading strategic digital initiatives - including the Group’s first forays into mobile, social, and influencer marketing.