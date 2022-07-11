Aegon Life Insurance appoints Divya Tejnani as AVP – Marketing & Communications

She will oversee PR & Communications for India's leading insurtech brand.
Aegon Life, Digital India's life insurance company, today announced that it has onboarded Divya Tejnani as AVP – Marketing and Communications. Divya will lead PR and communications for the brand on both external and internal forums. Divya will report to Akhil Almeida, head of marketing.
On the appointment, Akhil said, “I’m delighted to welcome Divya to our dynamic team. Her understanding of the financial services landscape, and communications expertise are an important asset as we transform into a leading insurtech brand.”
Divya Tejnani said, “I am excited to join a digital-native organization such as Aegon Life. The brand has a strong legacy in digital insurance and many firsts in the Indian insurance landscape. It believed in the power of technology, data, and analytics much before the pandemic-induced digital adoption came into play. At Aegon Life, we will continue to leverage innovative ways in making insurance buying as easy as buying a phone or booking a ride online and I am glad to be playing my part in communicating our initiatives to the external audience. I look forward to working with some of the most proficient individuals in the industry and be a part of this digital journey.”
Divya has over 12 years of experience in finance PR. Prior to joining Aegon Life, Divya was a Group Account Head at Perfect Relations Pvt. Ltd., where she spent 10 years spearheading PR mandates for many BFSI brands. Divya worked with Ketchum Sampark for two years before joining Perfect Relations.
In 2018 she was named in the list of “30 Under 30 PR Professionals in India” by PRMoment.
She’s an IT graduate from KC College, and completed her Masters in Information Technology (Part 1) from Mumbai University before moving on to pursue Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations from EMDI Institute.
Divya is a pet parent and enjoys traveling.