Affle (India) appoints Sujoy Golan as Chief of Marketing & Omnichannel Platforms

Affle (India), the leading consumer intelligence technology company, today announced the appointment of Sujoy Golan as chief of marketing & omnichannel platforms to strengthen its leadership team. Sujoy will lead the marketing function and help drive the business growth for Affle’s omnichannel platforms on Software/Platform-as-a-Service business models.
Sujoy Golan joins Affle with 14+ years’ experiencein driving and scaling high-growth businesses across Fintech, SaaS,AdTech, and e-commerce industries. He has been a part of leadership teams at Lendingkart, Unbxd, InMobi, Flipkart and Directi, contributing to their growth since early stages.In his most recent stint at Lendingkart, he played a key role in building one of India's largest MSME fintechs as VP & Head of Marketing. Prior to Lendingkart, he was Head of Marketing at Unbxd, and Global Head of Digital Marketing at InMobi, managing growth marketing across businesses and geographies. Sujoy actively mentors start ups and business school students and has helped design the digital marketing course at IIM-Calcutta. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from IIM-Kozhikode.
Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said“We welcome Sujoy to our leadership team and wish him a successful journey at Affle. His experience in Fintech, e-commerce and SaaS businesses would strengthen our verticalization strategy for omnichannel platforms and his expertise in global marketing would propel our international growth significantly. We would also like to welcome the new team members who have joined our Data Science and Product Management teams to grow our Platform-as-a-Service business.”
Commenting on this, Sujoy Golan, the chief of marketing & omnichannel platformsof Affle said“I am delighted to be a part of the growing Affle family and I look forward to complement the exceptional entrepreneurial capabilities of the leadership team. Affle’s unique competitive advantage is powered by its differentiated business model and its proprietary tech platforms. It gives me immense excitement to lead global marketing and help drive growth for Affle’s businesses with strategic emphasis on the omnichannel platforms.”
This announcement comes soon after Affle’s other key appointments of Tarun Aditya to lead the Data Science team and Pranesh Sharma who joined to lead product management for the Platform-as-a-Service business.
Tarun Aditya recently joined Affle to lead the Data Science team and was prior leading the Data Science teams at MoEngage and Near and had earlier played key roles in companies like Amazon and Dell.
Pranesh Sharma also recently joined Affle to lead product management for Affle’s Platform-as-a-Service business and was earlier driving the product management for Samsung’s ad/data platforms and prior to that at Near.