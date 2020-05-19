Affle (India) appoints Sujoy Golan as Chief of Marketing & Omnichannel Platforms

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said“We welcome Sujoy to our leadership team and wish him a successful journey at Affle. His experience in Fintech, e-commerce and SaaS businesses would strengthen our verticalization strategy for omnichannel platforms and his expertise in global marketing would propel our international growth significantly. We would also like to welcome the new team members who have joined our Data Science and Product Management teams to grow our Platform-as-a-Service business.”

Commenting on this, Sujoy Golan, the chief of marketing & omnichannel platformsof Affle said“I am delighted to be a part of the growing Affle family and I look forward to complement the exceptional entrepreneurial capabilities of the leadership team. Affle’s unique competitive advantage is powered by its differentiated business model and its proprietary tech platforms. It gives me immense excitement to lead global marketing and help drive growth for Affle’s businesses with strategic emphasis on the omnichannel platforms.”