After Mirum, Sanjay Mehta starts fresh venture in digital space

Sanjay Mehta, former founder of Mirum, has launched Ananta Quest. Aimed at individuals aged 50 to 65, the platform focuses on reinvention, belonging, and purposeful living, helping people navigate and transform life’s second phase with clarity and optimism.

Mehta is known as an entrepreneur and angel investor who has built, scaled, and exited multiple ventures while mentoring startups. He was an early mover in e-commerce with Homeindia.com (1998) and later co-founded social media agency Mirum in 2009.

His latest venture stems from his own search for meaning in later life. He created a content series, “What If You Live To Be 100” (available via video, podcast, and blog), exploring themes such as health, wealth, relationships, reinvention, and legacy. Spotting the growing need in this space, he launched Ananta Quest.

Sanjay Mehta said: “For many, turning 50 brings both freedom and uncertainty. Even the most successful individuals face hard hitting questions at this stage about identity, purpose, health, family and legacy. Through Ananta Quest, we want to create a trusted space where people can find answers, rediscover themselves, and move from ambiguity to reinvention.”

Ananta Quest is built around three pillars: health (prana), wealth (artha), and community (ekatra). It aims to create actionable pathways for India’s 50+ individuals and shape a modern, empowering narrative for this demographic.