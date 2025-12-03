After two decades at Zee, Ashish Sehgal joins Times TV Network as CEO

After spending two decades at Zee Entertainment, Ashish Sehgal has moved on to become the CEO of Times TV Network and chief growth officer of Times Media and Entertainment.

“I look forward to driving transformation, building scale and contributing meaningfully to the growth of the Group and to the growth of the Indian media industry as a whole,” he wrote on LinkedIn announcing the move.

Before the move, Sehgal most recently served as chief growth officer at Zee Entertainment. He has also worked at Star India, Buena Vista TV, which handled ESPN and Hallmark in India, and the Times Group in a career spanning over three decades.