Ageas Federal Life Insurance appoints Jude Gomes as MD and CEO

Ageas Federal Life Insurance company announced the appointment of Jude Gomes as the new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), with the approval of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Jude Gomes brings more than 30 years of local and international experience in senior positions in insurance and banking. He had successful stints as CEO at Manulife China Bank in the Philippines and more recently as CEO at Union Assurance PLC in Sri Lanka. Prior to that, he was chief partnership distribution officer for Manulife in Vietnam, and at HSBC Head Office based out of Hong Kong.

In the past, he was part of the core team to set up India’s first private Life Insurer, HDFC Standard Life Insurance and was also a founding member of HSBC Canara Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance in India. Until very recently, based out of Hong Kong, Jude Gomes held the key position as regional director, business development at Ageas.

Expressing his views on the appointment, Jude Gomes said, “I am honoured to take on the role of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Ageas Federal Life Insurance. With the support of our Board and all our dedicated employees, I will continue to uphold our core values of Care, Dare, Deliver and Share for all our stakeholders. We will establish new benchmarks and strengthen our position in India's insurance landscape. I look forward to our new journey of growth and success - together - as Team Ageas Federal Life."