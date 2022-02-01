MediaCom’s K Srinivas Rao joins Wavemaker

Rao has over two-decades of experience across agencies like Maxus, Mind Share, and has also worked with Star TV and Big FM.
After working for over five years at MediaCom as the National Director-Buying, K Srinivas Rao will now be joining Wavemaker.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, he said, “... truly excited and anxious to start my journey (again) with Wavemaker. Look forward to continue driving value for our clients and strengthening the trading product. Hope to live up to the challenge.”
GroupM India restructured its media buying function in November last year. Pratik Rathod, who was leading buying for Wavemaker, was elevated as national broadcast head, GroupM India and Rao took over the buying mandate from him.
Rao has over two-decades of experience across agencies like Maxus, Mind Share, and has also worked with Star TV and Big FM.