The people that moved: Best of agency, PR, and corp comm hires in ‘24

Another year, another bunch of people movements. What surprised us (afaqs!) was the number of senior-level appointments at ad agencies; particularly at FCB. We’ve summarised the best of hires at advertising and PR agencies, as well as corporate communications.

Advertisment

FCB Group India

FCB Group created a new position—creative digital partner—and chose FCB Kinnect NCD Kartikeya Tiwari to fill the role.

Ashima Mehra joined FCB India as its new chief executive officer (CEO) in April after serving a four-year stint at Leo Burnett.

FCB India hired Leo Burnett Group ECD Mayuresh Dubhashi as its new chief creative officer (CCO).

Neville Shah, after a decade-long stint at Ogilvy, joined FCB Kinnect as its new chief creative officer.

FCB Ulka appointed BBDO India’s Hemant Shringy as its new CCO.

FCB Interface COO Gaurav Dudeja was elevated to the role of CEO.

Rohit Ohri retired as FCB global partner, a role he took on in 2023 after having served as chairman and CEO of FCB Group India for eight years.



Dentsu India

Narayan Devanathan returned to Dentsu India after nearly two and a half years as president and chief strategy officer.

Abhijat Bharadwaj was appointed as the CCO of Dentsu Creative Isobar.

Surjo Dutt was promoted to chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative Webchutney.

Posterscope managing director Imtiyaz Vilatra was elevated to chief executive officer of the outdoor agency.

Abhirup Datta was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sokrati, in addition to his role as CEO of performance practice.

Ogilvy

Hepzibah Pathak took charge as the first female chairperson of Ogilvy India. She has been with the agency since 1997.

B Ramnath returned to Ogilvy India as chief client officer from Ogilvy Asia Pacific, where he was its chief marketing officer.

Rediffusion joint president Kalyani Srivastava joined Ogilvy as an associate president.

82.5 Communications co-chairman and CEO Kapil Aroa moved to Ogilvy Indonesia as COO.

Kiran Ramamurthy joined 82.5 Communications as its CEO; he previously served as the COO of Media.Monks.

Leo Burnett

McCann Worldgroup’s Amitesh Rao took over as the CEO of the agency.

Vikram Pandey and Sachin Kamble were elevated to CCOs.

The agency roped in Anirban Roy as chief strategy officer from Wieden & Kennedy India.

The Womb

Anurag Gupta joined the independent agency as its new CEO. Before the move, he led the marketing company Ada as chief operating officer.

Heval Patel and Dhaval Jadwani take charge as joint COOs of The Womb.

Havas India

Group CEO Rana Barua was elevated as the group CEO of India, South East, and North Asia.

FCB Group’s John Thangaraj took over duties as the chief strategy officer.

Enormous

Wunderman Thompson’s (now VML) Joy Chauhan joined the agency as its fractional chief marketing officer.

The agency appointed former Lowe Lintas India president Kunal Joshi as its chief strategy officer.

Creativeland Asia

Poran Malani joined the agency as group CEO; he last served as head of country at S4 Capital.

The agency roped in Azazul Haque as the group CCO from Media.Monks, where he last served as its chief content officer.

Divya Agarwal came onboard as chief strategy officer; she is also heading the agency’s research and insights division, Crossbow.

VML

Babita Baruah took over as the CEO of the newly minted VML in March; she was the executive director of VMLY&R before this move.

Cheil

Cheil India COO Sanjeev Jasani moved on from the agency after nearly a decade; he joined the agency in 2015.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL)

Former FCB Group creative chair Swati Bhattacharya was appointed as the global head of Godrej Creative Lab, the in-house creative agency of Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Infectious Advertising

Akshay Kapnadak joined the agency as CCO, where he will partner with Ramanuj Shastry, creative chairman and co-founder.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Lowe Lintas India’s chief strategy officer, Ekta Ralan, moved to the Publicis-owned ad agency for the same role.

TGTHR

Everest Brand Solutions’ Rahul Vengalil became CEO and co-founder of TGTHR.

Media.Monks

The agency hired GOAT Brand Labs’ Shouvik Roy to spearhead business transformation.

PR and Corporate Communications

Edelman

The agency announced that Rakesh Thukral will succeed Warren Fernandez as CEO of the firm’s operations in Asia Pacific (APAC).

PepsiCo

The beverage giant elevated Amit Kumar Nanchahal to head of corporate communications for India and South Asia.

Microsoft India

Pallavi Walia joined Microsoft India as director of communications for India and South Asia after a short stint at Vi.

Google

The tech giant elevated Priya Dhawan to head of communications for YouTube APAC.

Tata Communications

Marico’s Mansi Tiwari Somvanshi was appointed as the AVP and global head of corporate communications at Tata Communications.

Royal Enfield

The motorcycling giant hired Amazon PR’s Nikhil Gulati as its head of communications.

Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp’s Bharatendu Kabi moved to JSW as EVP and group head of media and communications.