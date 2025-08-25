Agilitas Sports appoints Gourishanker Jha as Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Agilitas Sports, an innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform has announced the appointment of Gourishanker Jha as its chief digital and technology officer (CDTO). With over 25 years of experience in digital product engineering, AI-driven transformation, and large-scale program leadership, Gourishanker will lead Agilitas’s comprehensive technology and digital strategy, delivering a seamless consumer journey through integrated platforms, digital services, and data-driven engagement. He will also drive digital initiatives and strategic partnerships to fuel growth and deepen consumer connections.

Before joining Agilitas, Gourishanker served as chief transformation officer at Movate, where he led the company’s journey to become an AI-first enterprise. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Hexaware Technologies as senior vice president & global lead for digital experience, and at Publicis Sapient, where he oversaw global portfolios in automotive, mar-tech, and digital commerce. His early career at DXC Technology and Infosys encompassed expertise in data and AI, ad-tech, omni-channel retail, and customer experience innovation

“Gouri has consistently been at the forefront of digital transformation, whether scaling AI-first enterprises, shaping omni-channel commerce platforms, or creating data-driven consumer ecosystems,” said Abhishek Ganguly, co-founder & CEO, Agilitas Sports. “At Agilitas, his expertise in blending AI, commerce, and product engineering will be pivotal in building a digital backbone that not only drives business growth but also redefines how athletes and consumers experience sportswear. He is the right leader to help us accelerate our ambition of building a global-first sportswear platform from India.”

Speaking on his appointment, Gourishanker Jha, chief digital and technology officer, Agilitas Sports, said: “Agilitas is not just building products, it is reshaping the very definition of sportswear by fusing technology, performance, and culture. The scale of ambition here is unmatched, and I’m excited to channel my experience in AI, commerce, and digital transformation into creating world-class consumer and athlete experiences. This is an opportunity to set new benchmarks for Indian innovation on the global stage, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey.”