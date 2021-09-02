Agnello Dias exits the Dentsu Group

After a career in advertising spanning almost three decades, Dias has resigned from his role as CCO of Taproot Dentsu.
Agnello Dias has announced his exit from The Dentsu group. Dias was the former co-Founder and former chief creative officer of Taproot Dentsu. His career spanned more than three decades, and he has worked with some of the top agencies in the Indian advertising industry.
Dias, along with Santosh Padhi had co-founded Taproot Dentsu. After a handover that lasted close to 4 months, Dias mentions over call that he has called it quits and has no further plans at the moment.
He began his advertising career in 1989 and after working with several local and international agencies ( including the likes of Dart, Interpublicity, Lowe and Leo Burnett) he joined JWT India in 2005 where he was eventually appointed as the chief creative officer.
During his stint at JWT, Dias was the man responsible for winning India's first ever Grand Prix at the Cannes Advertising Festival. That year, he also brought home a Titanium/Integrated Lion.
His work is widely recognised on an international scale - thanks to the multitude of clients he has worked with in the past. His name features in almost every award book from the One Show, Clio and Cannes to the British D&AD, Asia Pacific Ad Fest, Media Magazine, New York Festival, the Times Asia-Pacific Awards and, of course, local shows where he has been Jury Chairman several times.