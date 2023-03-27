aha announces changes in leadership

aha, the fastest growing local OTT platform, recently announced that it will invest over Rs.1000 crores over the next 3 years to expand into newer genres and languages as well as to finance its ambitions of becoming a complete regional entertainment platform. In line with these plans, aha has announced changes in its leadership today. Ajit Thakur, the current chief executive officer (CEO), has been elevated to the board of directors of aha and will be driving its future-facing initiatives, including aha Studio. Ravikant Sabnavis, an industry veteran, will be taking charge as the new CEO with immediate effect.