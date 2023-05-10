aha appoints Rajshekhar Baddam as Marketing Head

He was most recently heading content marketing.
aha has announced changes in its marketing leadership today. The 100% Telugu OTT Platform appoints Rajshekhar Baddam as marketing head To spearhead growth.
Rajshekhar is a seasoned marketing professional with over 13 years of experience and has been with aha since its inception. He was most recently heading content marketing and was responsible for creating innovative campaigns around aha’s biggest shows, including Unstoppable, Telugu Indian Idol, and Sam Jam. In his new role, Rajshekhar will spearhead aha's efforts to bring in new audiences. This is a testament to aha's unwavering commitment to building top talent from within and fostering a culture of excellence.
Commenting on Baddam's elevation to the role of marketing head, aha's CEO, Ravikant Sabnavis, said, "We are elated to elevate Rajshekhar to this crucial role. He has been instrumental in building our brand and connecting with our audience through shows like Color Photo, Bhamakalapam, Kudi Yedamaithe, 3 Roses, Unstoppable with NBK, Telugu Indian Idol, and Sam Jam, among others. We are confident that Rajshekhar's creative thinking and passion for marketing are valuable assets that will help aha grow and be part of every household."
Speaking on his vision for aha as a marketing head, Rajshekhar Baddam said, "I'm honored to take on this new role at aha, and I am excited to work towards building a strong brand identity for aha while also focusing on strategic growth and expansion. We aim to deeply engage with consumers and provide them with an unforgettable experience that they can return to time and again."
As the industry continues to evolve and grow, aha remains steadfast in its mission to offer cutting-edge and high-quality content to its viewers. With an unparalleled commitment to innovation and an unrelenting focus on quality, aha is poised to continue its meteoric rise as a leader in the local OTT space. aha boasts 2000+ hours of content, including 350+ hours of exclusive and original content and 32 million app downloads. Furthermore, it has 12 million monthly active users.
With its launch in Telugu and Tamil, the overseas network has now spread across the US, UK and Australia, as well as Southeast Asia, which includes Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Singapore.