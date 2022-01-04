Ahmed Aftab Naqvi elevated to Global CEO, GOZOOP Group

Dushyant Bhatia, co-founder & managing director, GOZOOP Middle East further added, “We are in the midst of a very exciting phase and Ahmed’s understanding of the global advertising and marketing landscape is remarkable, making him a perfect fit to lead our next wave of growth. GOZOOP Middle East has been significant for the group’s success outside India and will play a critical role going forward. With GOZOOP Middle East now under Ahmed’s aegis, we are confident of accelerating growth by diversifying our existing offerings in the region and beyond. Ahmed’s leadership outlook, creative mindset and plans will help the group soar to greater heights.”