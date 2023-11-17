AIM elects Delhi Press' Anant Nath as President

The following key decisions were taken at the AGM:

1. Indian Magazine Congress (IMC) to be held in March 2024. Magzimize Awards, to recognise the most innovative advertising in magazines to be held along with the Congress. The jury was announced in March 2024, which is being chaired by Shashi Sinha.

2. A new operational strategy for Dastaan Hub, the mega branded content studio by AIM, was adopted. Dastaan Hub endouvours to offer innovative branded content solutions across 10 Indian languages, with a possibility of reaching out to more than 100 million consumers, across more than 80 magazine brands and their associated websites, social handles, and events

3. With respect to distribution, new initiative to be taken for creating a country-wide online magazine market place, which can serve as a single point forum for any reader to place orders for single copies as well subscriptions. Delivery to be done through tie-up with e-commerce logistics partners or Magazine Post.

4. Using the tech driven magazine marketplace, publishers to rope in newspaper vendors for selling magazine subscriptions

5. After the success of partnership with Blinkit, new channels for magazine sales and distribution to be explored across e-commerce platforms, as well as with offline chains