Air India names advisor to CEO & head of global comms

Air India has appointed Senjam Raj Sekhar as global head of communications. He assumes the role as Partha Ghosh moves to advisor to the CEO, reporting to Campbell Wilson.

Sekhar joins Air India after a five-year stint as head of global communications at Mobile Premier League (MPL). Earlier, he held senior communications roles at Flipkart, Vedanta Resources, Bharti Enterprises and Samsung Electronics, along with agency leadership positions at Burson-Marsteller and Weber Shandwick.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Sekhar wrote: “I am excited to share that I have joined Air India Limited as the Global Head of Communications.

Air India is more than just the flag carrier of the country. It is an enduring emblem of India’s glorious aviation heritage. Now, under the stewardship of the Tata Group, the airline is embarking on a transformative journey honouring its rich roots while evolving into a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

Stepping into this role at such a defining juncture in Air India's transformation is an honour and a responsibility that I value deeply. I look forward to working with the exceptional communications team to tell the Air India story as it charts its path to rank among the world's finest carriers.”

Partha Ghosh, who served as global head of communications at Air India for nearly three years, has moved into the role of Advisor to the CEO.

In his LinkedIn post, Ghosh said: “I’m happy to share that I am moving into a new role as Advisor to the CEO. I will be reporting to Campbell Wilson and I look forward to working with him as Air India continues its transformation journey. The last 2 years & 9 months have been quite intense, given the scale and pace of the transformation. But despite the headwinds that came along the way, the Comms team stood resilient, working with media and other stakeholders with honestly and conviction, and I’m happy with where we are today. My best wishes to the new Corp Comms head, Senjam Raj Sekhar, and the team, as they shape the next chapter under his leadership. The journey continues. The future is bright and full of possibilities!”

Before joining Air India, Ghosh held senior leadership roles at Samsung Electronics and spent several years in editorial positions at The Economic Times. He has also worked with Business Standard and The Telegraph.