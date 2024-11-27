Air India SATS appoints Ramanathan Rajamani as CEO

Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS), an airport services management company, announced the appointment of Ramanathan Rajamani as its chief executive officer (CEO). With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Ramana brings a wealth of experience in leadership, innovation, and operational excellence to the organisation. This marks Ramana’s second tenure as AISATS CEO, a position he previously held from 2018 to 2021.

Ramana started his career in 2001 as an engineer with the Defence Science and Technology Agency, where he played a crucial role in ensuring the reliability of fighter jets for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). In 2006, he transitioned to Indeco Engineers, spearheading several turnkey projects for both commercial and military ground operations.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science in Logistics from the National University of Singapore. He also completed an Executive MBA course from Nanyang Technological University and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

On his new role, Ramana commented, “I am deeply honoured to return to AISATS as CEO. India holds tremendous potential in the aviation and ground/cargo handling sectors, and I look forward to leading AISATS towards delivering innovative solutions, operational excellence, and exceptional service for our customer airlines, passengers and service partners."