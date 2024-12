Airbnb elevates Prasidha Menon to lead Brand and Product, Asia Pacific. Before this, she served as the regional head of communications for Airbnb in India and SEA.

Menon brings over a decade of international experience (across consumer and B2B businesses) and specialises in creative storytelling, brand awareness campaigns, corporate reputation management, and advocacy work.

Prior to this, Menon has worked with brands like OYO and Uber.