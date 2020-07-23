Airtel appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as CEO, enterprise business

Commenting on the appointment, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “I am delighted to welcome Ganesh to the Airtel Business team. Digital transformation of India has thrown up massive growth opportunities and Airtel is well positioned to leverage these. I am confident that Ganesh’s rich experience will add immense value to our growth plans. I also thank Ashish for his contribution and wish him and Ganesh the very best in their new roles.”