Airtel appoints Shreyas Mehrotra as CMO and Head of Digital Sales, Airtel Business

Airtel has appointed Shreyas Mehrotra as chief marketing officer and head of digital sales for Airtel Business. In addition to this role, Mehrotra will continue to lead marketing for Nxtra by Airtel and Airtel Digital, now rebranded as Xtelify. He has taken charge of the new role from January 2026 and will be based in Gurugram.

Mehrotra has been with Airtel since June 2018 and has held several leadership roles across brand and marketing functions. In his early years at the company, he worked across the B2C portfolio and was involved in multiple brand and product launches. He transitioned to Airtel Business in 2022, where he served as marketing head for over three years.

During his tenure at Airtel Business, Mehrotra played a key role in strengthening the company’s B2B brand and accelerating its focus on cloud and digital platforms.In his new role, Mehrotra will focus on scaling the marketing and digital sales functions at Airtel Business. His mandate includes further integration of digital sales, use of data-led marketing.

Prior to Airtel, Mehrotra has held senior marketing roles at Tata Teleservices, Ola (TaxiForSure), and Marico, spanning consumer brand marketing, digital transformation and sales leadership. His career began in sales and technology roles, giving him exposure across both business and marketing functions.