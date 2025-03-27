Airtel appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO - Connected Homes and CMO

Bharti Airtel has named Siddharth Sharma as its new CEO - connected homes and chief marketing officer, 2025. As per the company's regulatory filing, the appointment will be effective April 1, 2025.

The company has also announced the appointment of Shivan Bhargava as director - customer experience, who is currently working as CEO for AP, Telangana & Kerala states.

Sharma, a seasoned business leader with over 20 years of industry experience, will take on the dual role after leading Airtel’s DTH business as CEO. His career with Airtel began in 2005, and he previously held the position of senior vice president, marketing & head of postpaid business. In 2016, he spent three years at Singtel Singapore as head of mobile marketing and analytics, where he focused on data-driven growth strategies. Prior to this, Sharma also worked with BPL Mobile and Jet Airways.