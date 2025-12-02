Airtel names Suchita Salwan as Chief Customer Officer

Airtel has appointed Suchita Salwan as chief customer officer, where she will lead growth and brand across the company’s B2C portfolio.

Salwan announced her move on LinkedIn stating: “Thrilled to join Airtel as chief customer officer, leading growth and brand across the B2C businesses. I optimise my work around three things: impact, independence and people. Airtel offers all three at a scale few companies can match, and I’m looking forward to building with a team known for its resilience and ambition.”

Salwan joins Airtel after nearly three years at Nykaa, where she held senior leadership roles across content, brand marketing and Nykaa Luxe. Before that, she built and led Little Black Book (LBB), the discovery-commerce platform she founded in 2015 and continued to run post its acquisition by Nykaa.

Her earlier career spans roles in content-led commerce, integrated marketing, category management and organic growth at Nykaa, as well as marketing roles at BBC Entertainment and event operations during the Commonwealth Games with Wizcraft. She began her career with an internship at the UN.