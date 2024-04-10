Airtel's VP of media Archana Aggarwal quits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aggarwal joined the telecommunications services company in 2013.
Airtel's vice president of media Archana Agarwal has quit after a decade. She shared a farewell post on her LinkedIn profile.
She mentioned in her post, "As I close this chapter and embark on the next step of my career, I am filled with a sense of excitement and anticipation for what the future holds. While it's bittersweet to say goodbye, I am grateful for the invaluable lessons learned. Here's to the next chapter, filled with endless possibilities and new adventures!"
Aggarwal is a marketing professional and investor with more than two decades of experience in digital and traditional media marketing. She has a proven track record working in the FMCG, Telecom, Marketing and Advertising industries with Indian and global brands such as P&G, Unilever, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Diamond Trading Corporation and Airtel.
She started her career with McCann Erickson India as assistant media director and went on to work with WPP, P&G and The Indian Society of Advertisers.
Aggarwal joined Airtel in 2013 as VP media. During her tenure, she improved the media product by delivering customised media strategies for each product and delivered efficient media buying and planning. She also helped in launching 5G in the country with a tech enabled innovation - Ultimate Fan (fans in their avatars interacting with cricket experts on IPL).