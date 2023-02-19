Ajay Gahlaut, Dentsu Creative’s group chief creative officer, moves on

He joined the agency holding network in September 2021.
Highly placed sources have confirmed Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative is moving on. He joined the agency holding network in September 2021.
In a career spanning over 22 years, he has worked at organisations like Publicis, Ogilvy, Rediffusion, McCann WorldGroup, and Saatchi & Saatchi.
Gahlaut’s appointment had taken place a few months after Dentsu India had initiated a new structure for its creative business line. In June 2022, dentsu international united its creative agencies under Dentsu Creative, a global creative network.
His exit marks another senior leader’s departure from Dentsu India’s leadership. In the last two-and-a-half years, the agency holding network has seen nearly all leaders, from C-suite to agency heads, leave.