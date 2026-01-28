Ajay Gupte exits WPP Media; Shekhar Banerjee to take over

WPP Media has promoted Shekhar Banerjee to the role of president, client solutions, South Asia, highlighting the agency’s focus on strengthening client partnerships and delivering integrated, future-ready solutions. Banerjee succeeds Ajay Gupte, who has stepped down after a successful tenure at WPP Media.

Banerjee joined WPP Media in 2018 as managing partner – west, Wavemaker India, where he played a key role in building client relationships, high-performing teams, and business growth across the region. In 2023, he was promoted to chief client officer – west, north and east at Wavemaker India. His tenure has been marked by a focus on client-centric strategies, team leadership, and innovative media thinking.

Gupte, who has been with WPP Media since 2011 across South East Asia and India, oversaw significant growth for the agency and helped establish Wavemaker as one of India’s leading media agencies.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia, WPP Media, said, “Shekhar’s appointment comes at a time when clients are looking for integrated, data-led solutions to deliver measurable impact. He has led product delivery across digital and offline channels and championed talent growth, building campaigns that earn clients’ trust. His leadership will be crucial as we continue to evolve our offerings in a rapidly changing media landscape. I would also like to thank Ajay for his contribution and support over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

On his appointment, Shekhar Banerjee said, “The integration of creativity, data, and technology is opening new possibilities at WPP Media. I look forward to working with our teams to build solutions that deliver meaningful value for clients and take the agency into its next phase of growth. I also want to thank our clients for their trust and partnership, it is their support that allows us to create lasting impact.”

Ajay Gupte commented, “After 15 years and multiple roles within WPP Media, I am grateful for the opportunities, challenges, and friendships that have shaped my career. Every chapter here taught me resilience, collaboration, and the power of shared purpose. As I move on to new adventures, I carry with me memories that will always inspire me.”