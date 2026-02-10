Ajay Gupte likely to join dentsu in senior leadership role

According to sources, Ajay Gupte is expected to join dentsu in a senior leadership role, according to sources. The development follows his exit from WPP Media, where he stepped down as president – Client Solutions, South Asia, at the end of January.

Gupte joined WPP Media in July 2025 and led client solutions across South Asia during his tenure. Prior to that, he spent over seven years at Wavemaker, where he served as CEO, South Asia, after holding roles including COO and managing director across India and Indonesia.

Earlier in his career, Gupte was associated with MEC as managing director and country head for Indonesia. He has also worked with mediaReach OMD in West Africa, Maxus Global, Madison Media and Mudra Communications.

Gupte began his career in media planning and later moved into brand-side roles at TVS Motor Company, where he handled media investments, brand communications and sports marketing initiatives. He also held a project leadership role at OnMobile Global, working on advertising products.