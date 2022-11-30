Ajay Kakar retires from Aditya Birla Capital

According to sources, Aditya Birla Capital will be looking for a new marketing head soon.
Ajay Kakar has announced his retirement from Aditya Birla Capital where he was the chief marketing officer. The last day of Kakar in the company was 31st Oct 2022.
He made this announcement via Linkedin, on which he mentioned that “Retire at 60? In today’s world of opportunities and possibilities?”
He joined Aditya Birla Capital in February 2008. Prior to this role, he was working with Reliance Capital and Ogilvy.
