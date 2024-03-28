Ajay Kumar returns to Bharat 24

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He has previously worked with AajTak, ABP News, News Nation, and India TV.
Ajay Kumar, a television journalist with a wealth of experience spanning three decades, has returned to Bharat 24.
Kumar started his career with AajTak and spent fifteen years as an associate editor. Thereafter, he was with ABP news as an executive editor for four years and seven years as managing editor of News Nation. He also served as managing editor of India TV for three years. He is a veteran in the industry, who is well versed with current Indian and international political as well as economic scenario.
He brings on the table his years of experience and seasoned thought process as he joins Bharat 24. At Bharat 24, he will be hosting the prime time show Mr. Analyzer, Monday to Friday.
Kumar joined Bharat24 in 2022 as the managing editor of Bharat24 in August 2022. He is also one of the founding members of Bharat24.