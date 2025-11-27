Ajay Mehta exits WPP Media after over a decade

Ajay Mehta has stepped down from his role as head of branded content & creative services at WPP Media, ending an association that spanned more than 11 years. Sources close to the matter confirmed that Mehta left the agency in October 2025.

Mehta had also served as chief content officer at Mindshare India prior to his stint at WPP Media.

Over his career of nearly two decades, Mehta worked with several agencies including Mindshare, Ogilvy and Publicis India. His professional journey included developing content-led campaigns for clients across FMCG, telecom, retail, finance, automotive and technology domains.

He has been recognised for establishing and scaling the branded-content vertical first at Mindshare and later across WPP Media. His work significantly shaped the network’s content and creative-services capabilities, connecting brands, publishers, creators and entertainment platforms to deliver integrated storytelling and media solutions.