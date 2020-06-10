Ajay Mehta to lead Cinema and OOH for GroupM India

Speaking on the development, Prasanth Kumar – CEO, GroupM South Asia said, “We are fortunate to be the leaders in both cinema and OOH practices and our goal and vision is to make it stronger and bolder. Our belief in OOH and Cinema related solutions for brands continue to be strong and while we are going through tough times, it is important to prepare as well as strengthen our offering. Ajay in his leadership role will focus on integrating the teams and prioritise focus on larger returns for clients and brands, shaping solutions that would provide an edge for our clients by collaborating with multi avenues like digital, technology and other media opportunities. I am confident his entrepreneurial skills and collaborative nature will help and lead the teams to larger strength.”