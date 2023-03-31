Ajay Raghuvanshi appointed as EVP of 2W Domestic Business (ICE) at Piaggio Vehicles

He would be reporting to Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director of Piaggio Vehicle.
Piaggio Vehicles, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group and maker of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia range of scooters has announced the appointment of Ajay Raghuvanshi as the Executive Vice President of 2W Domestic Business (ICE).
An auto industry veteran with 30 years of experience, Mr Raghuvanshi has been associated in the past with Hyundai Motors India, Tata Motors, and Yamaha Motors India. He also had a successful stint with Nissan in India and Dubai where he managed their business in GCC countries (including Iraq). His last stint was with Skoda India (Volkswagen Group) as Head of Sales, Planning, Used Cars, Training, and Corporate, where he steered the brand to a 6X growth path.
In his new role with Piaggio India, Ajay will now manage the overall 2-wheeler domestic business that includes the Vespa and Aprilia brands.
Ajay holds a Bachelor's degree with a speacialisation in Economics and Psychology from the University of Rajasthan as well as an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IMS, Bikaner.
Ajay Raghuvanshi would be reporting to Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director of Piaggio Vehicle.