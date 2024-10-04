Subscribe

0

Advertisment
People Spotting Latest Stories

Ajaya Sharma joins Adfactors PR as SVP-capital markets communications

In his new role, he will be a lead consultant, working across teams engaged in capital markets communication and strategic reputation consulting work.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Adfactors PR
Advertisment

Veteran financial journalist Ajaya Sharma has been appointed senior vice president of capital market communications at Adfactors PR. In his new role, he will be a lead consultant, working across teams engaged in capital markets communication and strategic reputation consulting work.

Sharma took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Ajay Sharma LinkedIn post

Sharma has over 20 years of experience, covering the capital markets and corporates. Throughout his career, he has worked with media houses like CNBC Awaaz, NDTV Profit, Bloomberg TV India, and ET Now.

Adfactors PR
Advertisment