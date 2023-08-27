Ajeet Bawa takes over as head of marketing at Spencer's Retail

Prior to this, he has worked with companies like Paytm, Magicbricks, VLCC, ASKME.com, Flipkart, and HomeShop18.
Ajeet Bawa, formerly associated with Magicbricks for 4 years, has taken up the role of head of marketing at Spencer's Retail. He held the position of head of delivery and special categories at Magicbricks prior to this role.
With over 14 years of experience in e-commerce and retail, Bawa is skilled in category management and digital marketing.
He is adept at setting up e-commerce categories and functions, showcasing strong analytical, organizational, negotiation, and problem-solving abilities. Bawa also demonstrates effective executive-level presentation skills and the capacity to collaborate efficiently across multiple teams.
