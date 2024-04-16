AJIO appoints Shivani Tiwari as the head of growth and digital marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She previously worked as a growth marketer at Flipkart.
Shivani Tiwari has been appointed as the head of growth and digital marketing at AJIO.
Beginning her career with the Planning Commission of India, Shivani went on to work for Google, Madison Communications, GroupM, and the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games.
Shivani graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce and Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi.
She was in charge of creating and carrying out growth ideas at Flipkart to improve our market position and maximise revenue potential. Her skills encompass acquisition, performance, and life-cycle marketing, with direct oversight of various channels and full-flood optimisation.