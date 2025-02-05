Ajit Mohan is now Snap Inc.'s chief business officer; will drive ad biz worldwide

Snap Inc. (parent of Snapchat) has elevated Ajit Mohan as its new chief business officer, the company revealed in an investor letter. In his new position, he will be responsible “for growing our advertising business across all regions, and will lead our revenue product and business operations organisations to help bring greater alignment across our teams responsible for serving our advertising partners.”

Mohan joined the company in January 2023 as president of the Asia-Pacific region. Before that, he was the vice president and managing director for Meta in India. He has also served video streamer Hotstar as its CEO from 2025 to 2018.

His career spans two decades and includes stints at organisations such as Star TV Network, The Wall Street Journal, McKinsey & Company, and Arthur D. Little.