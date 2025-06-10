Ajit Singh Kaunsal joins New Media Holding as VP and Head of Marketing

Ajit Singh Kaunsal has joined New Media Holding as vice president (VP) and head of marketing. Previously, Kaunsal served as associate director of marketing at MX Player.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kaunsal is an experienced media marketing professional with over 16 years in brand transformation, audience growth, and strategic GTM campaigns for digital entertainment platforms.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Sony Pictures Network India, TAM Media Research, Harapa International, and more.