Ajit Varghese to join Madison Media as Partner and Group CEO Media & OOH

Madison Media has announced the appointment of Ajit Varghese, an experienced media professional as partner and group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.

Varghese joins from JioStar, where he was working as head of revenue, entertainment & international and was a key voice shaping the future of TV media, digital, Connected TV, branded content, and driving brand growth narratives and immersive consumer experiences on the platforms.

Ajit, over his 3 decade experience in media in India and abroad brings a unique blend of creative strategy and commercial acumen. He is a pass out of Xavier’s Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar. He started his early career in media planning at Madison Media, where he was COO of Madison Media Infinity for 7 years, followed by 13 years at Group M, where he was managing director, South Asia at Maxus, CEO Asia Pacific at Maxus and global president of Wavemaker based in London. He was also the chief commercial officer at ShareChat.

Sam Balsara, said: “I am delighted to have Ajit join us back. Ajit has all the credentials to steer an agency like Madison into the future; substantial media agency experience at Madison and Group M, both in India and abroad, then with a digital publisher and finally with Jio Star. Ajit, like Vikram will join us as partner and CEO with a stake in the business”

Varghese, said: “Coming back to Madison feels like returning home — but with a fresh purpose and a bigger mission. This is where my media journey began, and it’s where I now hope to help write its next big chapter. The world of media is transforming at lightning speed, and Madison is uniquely poised to lead with its client-first thinking, independent spirit, and deep talent. I’m thrilled to partner with Sam and the entire team to shape the next phase, stay future-ready and platform-powered Madison that delivers innovation, agility, and measurable business outcomes for brands.The ambition is clear: make Madison the most impactful and future-facing agency in the region.”