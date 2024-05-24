AjnaLens welcomes Ashish Bajaj as head of brand and marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ashish has previously worked with organisations like NDTV, Star, and Zee.
AjnaLens, a player in the XR industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ashish Bajaj as its new head of brand and marketing.
With over 15 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry and a track record with organisations like NDTV, Star, and Zee, he brings expertise to AjnaLens.
"We are excited to have Ashish Bajaj join our team," said Abhishek Tomar, CEO of AjnaLens. "His extensive experience and visionary approach to branding and marketing will be instrumental in propelling AjnaLens to new heights."
Commenting on his new role, Ashish Bajaj said, "What ISRO is to Space, AjnaLens is to the XR industry. I am excited about this new venture and look forward to contributing to the growth and vision of AjnaLens."
Founded in 2014, AjnaLens is an innovative technology company based in India. Pioneers of High Performance Spatial Computing (HPSC), AjnaLens is ushering in a new era of computing with its technology.
AjnaLens is committed to augmenting human intelligence and empowering humans to achieve their full potential. With innovative applications across sectors, AjnaLens specialises in gamified learning modules to upskill humans in every field.
An impact first organisation, Ajnalens is transforming the way we approach upskilling in India. Additionally, AjnaLens provides opportunities for XR content developers to develop, publish and grow with AjnaVidya. AjnaLens has 30+ filed patents with 11 granted, and has also won numerous awards for innovative technology.