Akanksha Jain joins Swiggy as AVP - PR and Communications

Swiggy appoints Akanksha Jain as assistant vice president of PR and communications. Prior to this role, Jain served as the Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at BharatPe.

Advertisment

Swiggy took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Jain has over 18 years of experience in conceptualising, planning, and managing PR and communications initiatives, both globally and in India. Her expertise spans online and offline marketing campaigns, brand management, ATL/BTL activations, online reputation management, digital marketing, content marketing, and public affairs mandates.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Pine Labs, MobiKwik, VLCC, ASKME.com, HCL Technologies, and more.