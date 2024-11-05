Akanksha Jain resigns from BharatPe

Akanksha Jain has resigned as the head of public relations and corporate communications at BharatPe. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Jain has over 18 years of experience in conceptualisation, planning and management of global as well as India focused PR and Communications initiatives or campaigns, online and offline marketing campaigns, brand management, digital or content marketing, and public affairs mandates.

Before Bharatpe, Akanksha worked at Pine Labs as the global head of public relations and communications, as well as the head of content marketing.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like HCL Technologies, John Keells Holdings, ASKME.com, VLCC, Mobikwik, and more.