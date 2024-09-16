Akanksha Seda joins Good Morning Films as director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She was with Nineteen Films as director.
Akshada Sen has joined Good Morning Films as director, strengthening it's creative team.
Seda, has over a decade of experience spanning across television promos, digital content, short films, and advertising. She joins the company after her tenure at Nineteen Films. Seda's multifaceted expertise as a writer, motion graphics artist, editor, and voice-over artist perfectly complements her extensive experience in steering high-profile campaigns.
Seda has extensively contributed to some very notable campaigns such as Whisper’s ‘The missing chapter’, Ariel’s ‘Share the load’ initiative etc. Seda's work has also earned accolades from industry awards like the Abbies, Effies, Kyurious, and Promax Worldwide.