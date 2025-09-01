Akasa Air appoints Naarayan T V as chief marketing officer

Akasa Air has appointed Naarayan T V as its chief marketing officer, effective August 29, 2025. He will oversee the airline’s marketing, corporate communications and ESG, customer experience, eCommerce, customer loyalty, and partnerships functions. Naarayan will also serve as a member of Akasa’s Executive Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinay Dube, founder and CEO, Akasa Air, said, “As we continue to scale, the role of marketing and customer experience will be pivotal in strengthening the Akasa brand and deepening customer trust. Naarayan brings with him a global perspective, proven expertise in transforming brands, and the ability to blend creativity with data-driven insights. His leadership will play an instrumental role in shaping Akasa’s next phase of growth.”

Naarayan T V, chief marketing officer, Akasa Air, added, “I believe great marketing is a perfect blend of art and science, and I am deeply passionate about building customer-first brands and great teams. Akasa Air has already carved a distinct position in Indian aviation with its values-led approach and commitment to service. I am excited to join this journey and look forward to working with the team to create meaningful and memorable experiences for our customers.”

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Naarayan has worked at organisations such as IDFC FIRST Bank, PayPal, Standard Chartered Bank, and HSBC, among others.