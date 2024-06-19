Akhil Gupta joins Bharti AXA Life Insurance as the new chairman

Mittal is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and has served the Government of India in various capacities. As Secretary, of the Department of Financial Services, he was responsible for overseeing banking, insurance and pension policies. Previously as an Additional Secretary, of the Department of Commerce, Mittal was the Chief Negotiator of India for WTO negotiation. As Joint Secretary, of the Ministry of Commerce, he formulated SEZ policy in March 2000 for the first time in India.