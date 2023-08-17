Akhilesh Sabharwal joins Zoo Media as Chief Technology Officer

Prior to joining Zoo Media, Akhilesh served as the senior vice president and head of technology at ibs Fulcro.
Zoo Media, a global independent network of 10 agency brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Akhilesh Sabharwal as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Having worked in the digital landscape for over two decades, Akhilesh brings valuable expertise in technology and customer experience to the organization.
Before joining Zoo Media, Akhilesh served as the senior vice president and head of technology at ibs Fulcro where he played a pivotal role in driving technological innovation and customer engagement. Before that, he held key positions at prominent agencies within the WPP network, including Wunderman and Bluehive (Global Team Ford).
Akhilesh has been instrumental in building and managing large-scale, high-value customer engagement and business-critical platforms throughout his career. These include prestigious Fortune 500 clients like Microsoft, Ford, & leading Indian brands such as Bajaj Electricals, Kotak General Insurance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Tata Tele Business, and customer-facing web platforms for the National Payments Corporation of India, including RuPay and UPI.
With an extensive understanding of user experience science, his strategic vision revolves around crafting impactful interactions at every digital touchpoint, enhancing customer engagement and loyalty for clients. As the new CTO at Zoo Media, Akhilesh will drive the integration of marketing and creative technology, with a strong focus on emerging technologies, in both national and global markets. In this role, he will directly report to Suveer Bajaj, the co-founder of Zoo Media.
"I am excited to join Zoo Media and contribute to the growth and success of our clients through transformative digital experiences," said Akhilesh Sabharwal.
"My vision is to lead the agency in delivering an end-to-end Customer Experience by harnessing technologies like AI, machine learning, and omnichannel analytics, enabling us to gain comprehensive data-driven insights into our customers' journeys. Integrating advanced technology and creativity, we will deliver timely, impactful interactions, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner for our clients."
Commenting on the appointment, Suveer Bajaj, co-founder of Zoo Media said, “As a future-focused network, Zoo Media is committed to pioneering the upcoming wave of transformative customer experiences with Akhilesh Sabharwal as our newly appointed CTO. His comprehensive knowledge of technology that will define the future will not only strengthen our role as a trustworthy partner for our clients but also our mission to evolve into a marketing technology organization.”
With Akhilesh's extensive background in solution development, operations planning, and client leadership, Zoo Media is set to strengthen its digital marketing capabilities through niche and mass audience-focused platform designs.