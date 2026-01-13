Akila Jayaraman joins Amazon Ads as head of agency partnerships

Akila Jayaraman has taken on the role of head of agency partnerships at Amazon Ads India. Based in Delhi, she will lead partnerships across media, e-commerce, Amazon DSP and full-funnel advertising offerings.

Prior to joining Amazon, Jayaraman spent over four years at JioAds, where she held multiple leadership roles, including head of GTM strategy and marketing and business head for ecommerce ads. Her responsibilities spanned connected TV, retail media, in-store media, DOOH and SMB advertising solutions.

Earlier in her career, she held senior roles at Cheil India, Essence, Madhouse, Comviva Technologies and Ericsson, working across digital media, performance marketing, consumer insights and sales strategy. She began her career in market research and consulting.

At Amazon Ads, her role will focus on enabling agencies and brands to align brand-building with performance through customer insights.