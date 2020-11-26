Akila Jayaraman joins Cheil India as Vice President

Prior to this, she was with Essence as Associate Vice President.
Cheil India has recently roped in Akila Jayaraman as vice president. In her current role, she will be leading the media efforts for Samsung India across all categories. Previously, she was working with Essence as Associate Vice President. Prior to this role, Akila worked at Madhouse for around 2 years as director - performance marketing and was instrumental in building Madhouse's mobile performance marketing practice as well as their marketing insights division.
In her previous roles, Akila has also worked with Comviva Technologies as Head - Sales & Business Development for Bharti Airtel, Ericsson India and Feedback Business Consulting.